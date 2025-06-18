Woman admits to assaulting her sister in Xemxija shortly after arriving in Malta

A 49-year-old foreign national was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence after admitting in court to threatening and slightly injuring her sister during a domestic dispute in Xemxija.

The incident occurred on Sunday and Monday of this week, shortly after the woman arrived in Malta.

She turned up at her sister’s residence claiming she wanted to go stay at her house. Despite a troubled history between the two, the sister agreed to let her in on the condition that she would soon return to her country.

However, the accused refused, leading to an argument that escalated into physical aggression. The victim sustained slight injuries, as confirmed by medical certification.

She pleaded guilty to charges of causing fear of violence, committing slight bodily harm, issuing threats, and disturbing the public peace.

Taking into account the fact the accused expressed her intention to leave Malta and has no plans to return, and after both parties agreed, the court sentenced her to one year imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Her sister has also undertaken to cover her travel costs to ensure her departure from the country, as stated by the parte civile lawyer Marie Claire Ellul.

A three-year protection order in favour of the victim was also issued by the court.

Legal aid Victor Bugeja represented the accused while the prosecution was being led by inspector Christian Cauchi and Antonello Magri.