Man denied bail after allegedly threatening to burn ex-partner's car

A man was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with causing fear of violence to his ex-partner, insulting and threatening her, as well as breaching two sets of bail conditions.

The court heard how a series of events had unraveled after the accused's ex-partner purchased a vehicle for the man in order to help him succeed in his job as a taxi driver.

The vehicle was at first, registered to his name but she later wanted it to be transferred under her name. The pair later went to a notary to change the car registration details but during a disagreement, he allegedly told her “ I will burn your car.” Moreover, the accused repeatedly asked her for money to buy drugs.

The victim herself carried out a risk assessment, which resulted in a very high score. In such a situation, the court heard that the score is usually considered as an indication of severe danger, which led her to file a report.

During the explanation given in court by Inspector Cauchi, the accused constantly interrupted the proceedings, repeating, “It’s not true” such that the court and police officers in the room had to silence him and warn him to stop.

He pleaded not guilty and legal aid lawyer Nadia Fiott requested bail. Legal aid lawyer stated that recently, there has been a pattern of domestic violence cases where an individual is arrested without even a proper investigation being carried out.

Normally, the allegations against an individuals are based on the mere the statements of the parte civile. She also contended that if the man is incarcerated, he will face repercussions such as losing his job and thus, he is ready to abide by any conditions the court chooses to impose on him.

Bail was not granted due to the fact that witnesses and the alleged victim herself still need to testify. Moreover, the court was also not convinced that the accused would obey any imposed conditions since he was already a recidivist.

A protection order was also ordered in favour of the victim and the court sternly warned the accused of the hefty consequences if it was to be broken.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Nadia Fiott appeared for the accused.