Four men granted bail in connection with cannabis resin theft from Ħal Safi AFM barracks

Four men charged in connection with a cannabis resin theft from Armed Forces barracks in Ħal Safi were granted bail on Thursday after their arraignment.

Sean Attard, 30, from Żebbuġ; Yousef Essesi, 33, from St Paul’s Bay; and brothers Carlos, 23, and Cleaven Pace, 19, both from Marsa, appeared in court as the first suspects linked to the February 26 robbery.

They face charges including involvement in the cannabis heist that occurred on a Saturday night, forming a criminal group for drug trafficking, and possession of cannabis in quantities suggesting intent to distribute rather than personal use.

Additionally, Carlos Pace is accused of breaching a suspended sentence issued in 2023, as well as violating bail conditions imposed in 2024 from separate cases.

All four have denied the allegations.

The incident involved the theft of 132 kilograms of cannabis resin, previously seized by the Armed Forces following a large haul at Malta Freeport in June of the previous year. Initial investigations estimated the missing amount at 226 kilograms, but forensic analysis later confirmed the stolen quantity as 132 kilograms.

Two other individuals previously arraigned for their alleged roles in the same case—Liam Stewart and Christa Gauci, the girlfriend of Cleaven Pace—were granted bail in separate hearings held in April and May.

The court carefully weighed the gravity of the charges against the length of the accused’s preventive custody, alongside established national and European case law. It concluded that the seriousness of the offenses alone did not justify denying bail.

As conditions for their release, the accused were required to provide a deposit of €30,000 each, alongside a personal guarantee of €40,000. They must also sign the bail register daily and adhere to a court-imposed curfew.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo is overseeing the case.

The prosecution is being led by Attorney General lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta, supported by police inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Alfredo Mangion, and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa.

The Pace brothers are represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit. Sean Attard’s defence team includes Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb. Yousef Essesi is assisted by lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Mario Mifsud.