Man granted bail after allegedly punching ex-girlfriend in the eye

A 24-year old man from Kirkop was accused in court on Monday of punching his ex-girlfriend in the eye.

He was charged with causing slight injuries, causing her fear of violence and for illegally possessing various firearms

He pleaded not guilty after the prosecuting inspector explained to the court the events which led to his arrest.

Inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that the pair had been in a relationship for four years. They lived in Kirkop and had a daughter together.

However, on 29 June the victim reported the accused after an argument between them turned violent.

The couple got into an argument at the accused’s mother’s home. The court heard that the accused was drunk when they later returned to their home in Kirkop.

From there, the argument escalated. The accused allegedly punched the victim in the right eye and banged her head against the fridge. The victim presented a medical certificate of the injuries to the police.

Cauchi mentioned a previous incident that occurred between the two. The accused had grabbed the victim by the throat and attempted to choke her. He had also threatened to shoot her if she was ever to cheat on him.

The accused had a number of weapons registered to his name, some of which were owned illegally. Eight weapons were found at his parent’s residence, which was the registration address.

Police also discovered another two weapons in a nearby field and another at the Kirkop residence. Those weapons were seized since they were not at the registered address.

Lawyer Anita Giordimaina, appearing for the accused, requested bail. While the prosecution did not object to bail, parte civile lawyer Lennox Vella asked for a protection order.

The prosecution said that the Kirkop house they lived in belonged to the accused, while the victim’s registered address was not the one in Kirkop. The accused’s mother, who was present in the courtroom, also offered that the man reside in her residence in Bormla.

Giordimaina also informed the court that the woman was still communicating with the the accused and sending him pictures of her elder daughter, of which the accused is not the father. The lawyer also mentioned incidents where the woman herself assaulted the accused but he chose not to report.

Bail was accepted against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. The accused must sign the bail book 3 times weekly and a curfew was also imposed between 8pm and 5:30am. The court informed the accused that he was not to approach the victim.

A ban on the publication of the names was requested by the defence lawyer, stating that the minor daughter was already undergoing bullying at school due to the mental health of her mother.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Defence lawyer Anita Giordimaina appeared for the man. Lennox Vella appeared for the victim. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the court.