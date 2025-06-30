Man wanted by German authorities over undeclared income agrees to extradition request

Sarbjit Singh Basi, a 57-year-old UK national residing in Malta, appeared before the court on Monday morning, where he agreed to be extradited to Germany.

The man is an analyst by profession, was wanted by German authorities over alleged tax evasion back when he held employment in Germany. He worked for a Swiss-based company during that time and allegedly paid taxes in Switzerland instead.

During the court hearing, Basi formally consented to the extradition. Defence lawyer Joe Giglio remarked that his client had been living in Malta for a considerable period of time and was only informed on Friday that he was wanted in Germany in relation to a tax matter.

Giglio told the court that they are in the process of compiling and submitting relevant documents to the German authorities. While some information was gathered over the weekend, additional documentation still needed to be located.

In light of this, Giglio requested the court to recommend that the prison authorities allow Basi access to his laptop in order to facilitate the preparation of the necessary paperwork.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella accepted the request and issued the recommendation to the prison authorities, pending Basi’s extradition.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Attorney General lawyers Stephanie Haris and Lynn Schembri, along with Inspector Roderick Spiteri. The accused was represented by lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio.