Man with past criminal history back in court over misappropriation charges

Mitchell Buhagiar from St Paul’s Bay landed in the dock once again on Wednesday morning over misappropriation charges and breaching previous bail conditions.

He was also accused of entering a private property without authorisation.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Inspector Cheyenne Mangion explained the events which led to Buhagiar’s arrest, saying John Mary Vella, the director of the company Jimmy Vella Fruit and Veg filed the report.

Whilst carrying out the accounts of company, some discrepanices in the delivery amounts allocated to him were noted.

Buhagiar was previously employed with the company but was fired a week prior to the report being made, the court heard. Additionally, another amount of €143 was found listed in the records, which was signed for by a certain employee.

However, it later resulted that this particular employee was on leave on the day the signature was signed. Investigations revealed that it was actually Buhagiar who was working as an office clerk on that day.

A day prior to the report being filed, he was also caught entering the office premises of the company after being fired and being prohibited from doing so.

The validity of arrest was not contested but bail was requested. Inspector Warren Galea explained that the man is not trustworthy, mentioning that the criminal conduct of Buhagiar took up six whole pages.

Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri argued the witnesses involved in the case have already been spoken to and Buhagiar is prepared to being placed under a Treatment order.

“I am sure the court has already been made aware of the problems that the accused suffers with. He was already in the process of entering a drug rehabilitaition programme and he needs to be granted bail to do so,” the lawyers said.

Inspector Warren Galea rebutted these statements by reminding the court he was already granted bail twice and his prior conduct speaks for itself.

He was granted bail to attend a rehabilitation programme however he did not comply despite having ample time to do so. No effort was shown on his part to actually address his recurring problem.

Buhagiar also refused to show the police any evidence of his efforts to attend a drug programme. Thus, the police had no proof that he was at least attempting to comply with his bail conditions, which stated that he must undergo treatment.

Bail was denied.

Mitchel Buhagiar was previously arrested after being caught red-handed attempting to rob a supermarket store in early 2024. He was also charged with relapsing, with slightly injuring the male shop worker and for failing to obey police orders.

Inspectors Warren Galea and Cheyenne Magri prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri appeared for Buhagiar.