Tourist gets suspended sentence after stealing €3,800 worth of perfumes from airport’s duty-free

A tourist was handed a two-year prison-term, suspended for four years, after pleading guilty to the theft of 15 bottles of perfume worth almost €3,800 from a duty-free outlet at Malta International Airport.

Piotr Marcin Jastrzebski, a 41-year-old man from Poland, was arraigned on Friday and charged with aggravated theft.

The theft took place during the early hours of the morning on 3 July.

The man pled guilty to the charge, reconfirming his admission after the Court explained that he was facing from 13 months to seven years in prison.

Jastrzebski, assisted by two interpreters, apologised for his actions.

The court, taking stock of the man’s clean criminal record, his cooperation with police, his early guilty plea and the fact that all bottles were returned, sentenced the man to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Roxanne Tabone with the assistance of AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud.

Lawyer Francois Dalli appeared for the defendant.