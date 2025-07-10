menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Msida collision

Man, 45, suffers grievous injuries in traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2025, 8:34am
by Karl Azzopardi
The motorcyclist was hospitalised following a collision with a Smart car (Photo: Malta Police)
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic collision in Msida on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 6:30pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Preliminary investigations showed a Smart car driven by a 40-year-old Italian woman collided into the victim’s Honda motorcycle.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
