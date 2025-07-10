Motorcyclist hospitalised following Msida collision

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic collision in Msida on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 6:30pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Preliminary investigations showed a Smart car driven by a 40-year-old Italian woman collided into the victim’s Honda motorcycle.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.