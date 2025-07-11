Lilu King granted bail, again

Mohammed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as ‘Lilu King’, was once again granted bail subject to a number of conditions including a deposit of €40,000 as well as a personal guarantee to the tune of €200,000.

Elmushraty faces charges following an incident in Sliema last October, during which he allegedly assaulted, injured, and threatened another man.

The assault followed a simple misunderstanding in Arabic between the accused and the victim. He was also charged with breaching various sets of bail conditions.

On Friday, Elmushraty was granted bail by virtue of a court decree handed by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

His bail is subject to various conditions, including a curfew, refraining from contacting witnesses as well as keeping a distance from ports and the airport.

Elmushraty is being represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri, Franco Debono and Jose Herrera.