Lilu King granted bail, again
Mohammed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, who stands accused of assault and breaching bail conditions, is out on bail once again
Mohammed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as ‘Lilu King’, was once again granted bail subject to a number of conditions including a deposit of €40,000 as well as a personal guarantee to the tune of €200,000.
Elmushraty faces charges following an incident in Sliema last October, during which he allegedly assaulted, injured, and threatened another man.
The assault followed a simple misunderstanding in Arabic between the accused and the victim. He was also charged with breaching various sets of bail conditions.
On Friday, Elmushraty was granted bail by virtue of a court decree handed by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.
His bail is subject to various conditions, including a curfew, refraining from contacting witnesses as well as keeping a distance from ports and the airport.
Elmushraty is being represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri, Franco Debono and Jose Herrera.