PN accuses PBS of partisanship ahead of new TVM schedule

The Nationalist Party (PN) has accused the Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) of turning the national station into a partisan platform serving the Labour government.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PN said the line-up of discussion programmes will feature presenters who are either closely linked to the Labour Party or hold positions of trust in government entities.

The party argued that this undermines the station’s role as a broadcaster for all Maltese and Gozitans, instead reducing it to “Super One 2,” in reference to Labour’s party-owned station.

“This continues to insult the intelligence of the Maltese and Gozitan people, who deserve critical and objective content in the field of current affairs and political discussion on the national broadcaster,” the PN said.

The Opposition pledged to call on the Broadcasting Authority to ensure that PBS respects the Constitution, particularly with a general election possibly approaching. It insisted that the national broadcaster should not act as a “noticeboard for the Labour government”.

While vowing to remain vigilant, the PN said it will continue to participate in TVM programmes to “act as a shield for the Maltese people and ensure the full truth is aired”.

The statement concluded with a pledge that a future Nationalist government would restore PBS as a broadcaster “for all the people of Malta and Gozo,” free from government interference and partisanship.