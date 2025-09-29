Scuba diver dies near Dwejra

A 54-year-old woman died while scuba diving near Dwejra.

Police said that the woman, who was German, was scuba diving at the popular diving spot in San Lawrence, Gozo at around 12:30pm.

Police and a medical team joined CPD officers as well as AFM officials who assisted the diver on land after she was pulled from the sea by bystanders.

Despite being given medical attention, she was certified dead.

Magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the death,