Two language students denied bail for stealing €94 worth of items from fashion outlets

Two women were remanded in custody after pleading guilty to the theft of various items worth around €94 from fashion outlets.

Valentina Espinosa Fernandez, and Jimena Guzman Pedraza, both 20-year-old English language students, pled guilty to the theft. Visibly emotional throughout, they confirmed their admission after being given the opportunity to consult their lawyer.

In relation to the adequate punishment to be meted out, both the prosecution and defence lawyer Joseph Calleja Parnis agreed that the women had cooperated with the police throughout.

In particular, it was noted that the students’ actions were the “fruit of the foolishness of youth” and that the students both regretted their actions and even wished to issue a public apology.

It was contended that what the women had been through in and of itself constituted an adequate lesson, and that a conditional discharge would be appropriate.

A request for bail was also made. The prosecution objected on the grounds that the youngsters have no fixed residence in Malta and are only here on a temporary basis. The defence however stated that the defendants are not even in possession of their own passports, eliminating any fear that they may leave the islands.

Bail was denied, and judgment will be given on 16 July.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.

Defence lawyer Joseph Calleja Parnis assisted both defendants.