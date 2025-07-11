Man who tried to leave Malta with a fake ID after being stabbed by partner remanded in custody

A 28-year-old man who tried to leave Malta using a counterfeit Italian identity card after allegedly being stabbed by his partner was remanded in custody.

Mohamed Hassene Temimi, a Tunisian national, appeared before the court and was charged with the possession or use of a falsified document, providing false declarations to a principal immigration officer and forgery.

The man, who lives in France, allegedly tried to leave the country using a forged ID card which he purchased for €200. The court heard how the accused first went to a hospital for treatment, before heading to the airport and purchasing a ticket there and then.

It was recalled, moreover, that the man was even found bleeding at the airport and that he did not wish to file a police report against his partner.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the accused initially pleading guilty to the charges. However, after Temimi made use of the opportunity given to him by the court to reconsider his decision, he registered a not guilty plea.

The change in plea came after the defence was informed that a final judgment would not be delivered on the same day.

Bail was not requested insofar as the accused has no fixed residence in Malta, with defence lawyer Franco Debono stating that he could not possibly live with his partner.

The case will now be assigned to another magistrate according to law.

Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.