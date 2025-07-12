Missing person: Police request public’s help in finding Jan Pace

The police are urging the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Jan Pace, a hairdresser from Pietà.

Pace went missing on Wednesday and was last seen wearing shorts and a dark-coloured t-shirt. The man is of slim build and approximately 180cm tall.

Pace was last seen on Wednesday, prompting concern among family and friends. It is understood that he left his mobile phone at his home, making it harder to be located.

Police are undertaking a widespread search operation. Pace’s disappearance has sparked wide social media coverage with many people sharing an appeal made by Crisis Resolution Malta, a support service, to provide information about Pace’s whereabouts.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about Pace’s whereabouts to contact the Malta Police Force through Facebook, by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 / 119, or by visiting their nearest police station.