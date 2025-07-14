Extradition of man wanted in Greece blocked due to pending appeal

A court has blocked the extradition of a Syrian man wanted in Greece in order to serve a human trafficking prison sentence.

The request was blocked after it was determined the Greek judgment ordering imprisonment is still sub judice due to an appeal.

Ali Ahmad, a 43-year-old man, appealed from a decision delivered in May establishing that he should be extradited to Greece. Various arguments were raised, including that his extradition would lead to inhuman and degrading treatment.

It was noted that Ahmad suffers from a serious illness which requires specialised and continuous monitoring and that a lack of adequate care could be fatal.

Another argument raised by the appellant pertained to the fact that the Greek prison in question is overcrowded with its conditions also being found to breach the European Convention on Human Rights by judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The court took stock of the fact that proceedings against Ahmad have ot yet concluded inasmuch as he lodged an appeal from the original judgment sentencing him to a prison term. Indeed, it was noted that this appeal is to be decided in May 2026 and that this ultimately confirmed that incorrect nature of the basis upon which Ahmad’s extradition was requested.

Essentially, extradition was requested so that Ahmad serves a prison term, when this was effectively not yet the case.

In light of the fact that there is currently no effective prison term to serve, the Court of Criminal Appeal revoked the decision of the Court of Magistrates and established that Ahmad should not be extradited at this stage.

Ahmad also faces charges in Malta in connection with two hold-ups from lotto booths.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Franco Debono assisted Ahmad.

Lawyers Sean Xerri de Caro and Maria Zerafa Le-Gros from the office of the Attorney General prosecuted.