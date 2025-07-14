Man denied bail after allegedly threatening ex-partner, breaching bail conditions

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

The accused, who cannot be named by court order, was arraigned and charged with a plethora of offences, including threatening his ex-partner and breaching multiple sets of bail conditions.

The prosecution was informed that the alleged victim had filed a report at the domestic violence unit where she claimed that she was threatened during an argument with her ex-partner. She also claimed that he had hit her whilst she was pregnant, leading to a miscarriage.

On 12 July, another report was filed where it was alleged that the accused threatened to shoot her. A danger assessment returned a result of extreme danger, with the man being subsequently arrested.

The validity of the arrest was confirmed, with the accused pleading not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was made, with defence lawyer Franco Debono recalling the presumption of innocence and stating that the man is ready to abide by conditions imposed by the Court.

The prosecution objected, citing the man’s refractory character and that the alleged victim is yet to testify.

The request for bail was ultimately denied.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Antonello Magri.

The accused was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit.