Woman dies after traffic accident in Lija

A 79-year-old woman from Mosta has died in a car crash in Lija on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident happened at 10:30am in Triq il-Mosta, Lija.

The crash involved a Renault Trafic van driven by a 24-year-old man from Mtarfa and a Suzuki Swift car driven by an 81-year-old man from Mosta. The victim was a passenger in the Suzuki.

Police officers and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site together with a medical team. Several ambulances took the persons involved in the crash to Mater Dei Hospital for urgent treatment.

The woman was certified dead shortly after arriving at hospital, while the 81-year-old man is in serious condition. The 24-year-old’s condition remains pending.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.