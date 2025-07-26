Man, 27, dies in Pembroke traffic accident

A 27-year-old man from Raħal Ġdid has died in a traffic accident, according to police.

The accident happened at around 1am in Triq Sant’Andrija.

Initial investigations suggest the accident was the result of a collision between a BMW 1 Series car, driven by a 22-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, and a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim.

A medical team administered first aid on the motorcyclist on the scene of the accident. The motorcyclist was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.