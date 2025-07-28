Man in serious condition after Ta’ Xbiex swimming accident

A 38-year-old man from Nepal is in serious condition after a swimming accident in Ta’ Xbiex.

Police were informed of the incident at 6:30am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man found himself in difficulty while swimming after he likely hit his head on the rocks and sustained some injuries.

He was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, and was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the case are still ongoing.