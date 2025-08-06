Tourist fined after riding motorcycle naked in Pieta

A tourist who was filmed riding a motorcycle completely naked down in Pieta was arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

Amine El Makhfi, a German national, was charged with being indecently dressed in a public setting. The 26-year-old man was also charged with reckless driving.

El Makhfi pleaded guilty and confirmed his admission when asked to do so by the court.

Footage of El Makhfi circulated online, drawing widespread ridicule and sparking concerns about the quality of tourism Malta is attracting.

Although no formal reports were filed, police had told Malta Today that an investigation was launched immediately after the video surfaced.

Testifying, Inspector Ian Vella said El Makhfi cooperated in full and immediately made his way to the police station when instructed. Thus, he stated that a fine and a brief suspension of his licence until he is present in Malta would be the just punishment.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young said that the accused was very disappointed in himself and “was not aware that he could not be in public without clothes”.

The man will depart from Malta on Sunday.

After a short pause, the sitting resumed and he was handed a fine of €1,200, a second fine (an ammenda) of €29 and he was banned from driving in Malta for six months.

The court informed him that he was spared jail and thus he should be grateful.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted. Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the sitting. Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted the accused.