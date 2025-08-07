Driver hospitalised after crashing cab into hair salon
Police say hair salon was closed and no one was inside, but the driver has been hospitalised
A cab driver has been hospitalised after crashing into a hair salon in Santa Venera.
The police said the accident happened at around 8am in Canon Road.
Preliminary investigations showed the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the salon. The salon was closed, and no one was inside.
The driver has been hospitalised, but his condition is not yet known.
Police investigations are ongoing.