menu

Driver hospitalised after crashing cab into hair salon

Police say hair salon was closed and no one was inside, but the driver has been hospitalised

karl_azzopardi
7 August 2025, 9:49am
by Karl Azzopardi
No one was inside the hair salon, and only the cab driver was hospitalised after the crash (Photo: TVM News)
No one was inside the hair salon, and only the cab driver was hospitalised after the crash (Photo: TVM News)

A cab driver has been hospitalised after crashing into a hair salon in Santa Venera.

The police said the accident happened at around 8am in Canon Road.

Preliminary investigations showed the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the salon. The salon was closed, and no one was inside.

The driver has been hospitalised, but his condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.