Man charged with domestic violence handed suspended sentence

A 27-year-old man residing in Żurrieq, admitted to causing his partner to fear that violence would be used against her, causing her slight injuries, and insulting and threatening her.

He also voluntarily damaged a car, which was used by his partner but not owned by her.

The man, who cannot be named due to court order, is self-employed.

The victim filed a complaint with the Domestic Violence Unit against the man. A medical certificate revealed that she had indeed suffered slight injuries.

Investigations revealed that the accused had also suffered injuries, and that the woman had also threatened him. The woman is also to be charged.

Inspector Sherona Bugahiar stated that he cooperated in full.

The accused confirmed his admission after consulting his legal team.

During submissions for punishment, the defence argued that it is clear that the man should not be handed an effective prison term since his partner is also facing proceedings. The prosecution agreed that he should be handed a suspended sentence.

Following this, he was handed a sentence of one year's imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay the victim €212 in compensation for the damage caused to the car within two months. A treatment order was also issued to address his drug problem.

A restraining order was put in force for three years. With respect to access to the minor daughter, the court ordered that all arrangements be made through his lawyers.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Marion Camilleri and Anthea Bonnici Zammit

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sherona Buhagiar. Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.