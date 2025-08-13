Rabat double murder suspect told partner he spared her to ‘see her suffer’

A man accused of a double murder in Rabat told his partner that he killed her son and son-in-law, and that he only spared her because he wanted to see her suffer, a court heard on Wednesday.

Carmelo Ciantar, known as ‘Id-Durga’, is accused of the double murder of Anthony Agius and Dennis Mifsud. He is also accused of arson as well as the irregular possession of a firearm.

Inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra testified on Wednesday morning during the compilation of evidence.

He said that, on the day of the murder, police were informed that two persons were shot in the limits of Rabat. They were also informed that a room nearby had caught fire.

Upon arriving on site, he took note of three vehicles on scene: a Suzuki Swift, a Hyundai and a Toyota van.

Next to the Hyundai, Zahra noticed a body on the floor with noticeable gunshot wounds. Blood was gushing from the torso and a Chihuahua dog was circling the body, not allowing him to move closer. Police later identified the victim as Anthony Agius.

In the Toyota van, Dennis Mifsud was in the driver’s seat with a single gunshot wound to the head, surrounded by a pool of blood. He was sat down, with his elbow resting on the seat and the key still in the ignition.

Next to the burning room, Zahra noticed a driving licence and an ID card torn up on the floor. They belonged to Carmelo Ciantar.

A certain Kelly Agius, the daughter of Anthony Agius and the niece of Dennis Mifsud, told police that she had relevant information to the case. She informed police that she attempted to reach Anthony and Dennis but she could not get ahold of them.

She explained that she tried to call Ciantar but he also did not pick up. Later, she attempted to call him with a different phone number, after which he answered and said: “I killed them, you parasite.”

Following these relevations and reasonable suspicion, police acquired the suspect’s mobile number to begin localisation.

In court, the inspector explained the familial relationship of the murder victims and Ciantar’s partner. Agnes is the mother of Dennis Mifsud and Anthony Aguis is the husband of Agnes’ daughter.

Inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra later called him through the number 119. Ciantar picked up, saying: “You will find me dead. They wouldn’t leave me alone and I put up with it for too long. I’m a sick man and they will torture me in prison. You’ll find me dead.”

On the phone, Ciantar had also confirmed that the weapon was still in his possession.

Ciantar opened up about his earlier argument with his partner, Agnes Mifsud. He told them that she would spend all her money at the casino. That morning, he left the residence to go to a field in Baħrija and did not return.

During the call, Ciantar said: “I shot Toni three times. When Agnes’ ex-husband died he was fixated on kicking me out of the field.”

At this stage, defence lawyer Franco Debono intervened, arguing that the accused had made certain statements prior to his arrest, before being informed of his legal rights.

Prosecuting lawyer Anthony Vella countered that at the compilation of evidence stage, questions regarding the admissibiliy of evidence should not be raised.

Still communicating on the phone, the inspector told him to talk face to face. Cianter replied: “If I go to prison, I will die there. Even if I get acquitted, which I wont, where will I go stay?”

After this, Ciantar informed the inspector on the line that he was currently in Birzebbugia and that he wanted to go eat something.

After the phone cut, localisation investigations revealed that Ciantar was actually in Mellieħa and not Birżebbugia. Later on, localisation was indicating that Ciantar was in the Naxxar area. The inspector called him again from his personal mobile phone. “You won’t find me alive,” he repeated. Shortly after, he confessed that he was at PAMA eating at KFC.

He was arrested in the PAMA car park. Whilst at the car park, Ciantar said: “First Dennis arrived and I shot him straight in the head. Later, Toni arrived with his Hyundai. I was hiding behind the door of the garage. Toni emerged out of the van and told me not to shoot. I shot him there and then. Then I moved closer and shot him twice more.”

Police inspectors asked whether he kept waiting for Anthony to arrive. Ciantar said: “I started it, so I wanted to end it.” The inspector asked if they had threatened him, but he replied that “I didn’t even give them a chance to”.

Ciantar also confirmed that the torn-up documents found near the burning room were his.

The interrogation was later carried out and he chose not to answer any of the questions asked to him but later confessed to both murders. He said: “I want to apologise to Agnes and Dennis, but I would never to Toni.”

Defence lawyer Franco Debono inquired about the mental state of the accused. “Why was he not assigned a psychologist if he was threatening to take his life?”

The inspector on the stand argued that the man was constantly being watched and medical tests were carried out to certify that he was fit for interrogation.

Accused’s ex-partner testifies

Agnes Mifsud, the ex-partner of Carmelo Ciantar, also testified on Wednesday.

“Carmelo used to be a friend of my husband. Then my husband died, Carmelo’s mother also died and that’s when we began a relationship together. We had been together for 10 years,” she told police.

“At first, things were fine. However later, he became rebellious, always wanted everything his way and constantly grumbled. He lived with me and I gave him a piece of the land of the fields. It is government-owned land but I was in possession of it, in charge of taking care of the fields. I could no longer manage working the land, so I gave half to Toni Agius and half to Dennis Mifsud. They took care of it, the men he killed.”

She explained how the farmland was divvied up between the family members. “Someone had come to divide the farmland between Toni and Dennis and both took a portion. I wanted to divide these fields between the two of them because for me, the children always came first, above everything else. I owned the last separate portion and I gave Carmelo the right to use it to pass the time.”

“He used to plant potatoes, onions, and trees, and we also kept animals there. It was mine but I gave him permission to use it it for his own enjoyment. After three years, arguments began and Charlie wanted another piece of land to set traps on the fields. This other piece of land had already been divided between Dennis and Toni. They knew that he wanted another piece of land and they refused. Of course they refused.”

She told the court that her husband often argued with her about the children. “My granddaughter, Kelly, my daughter’s daughter, he could not stand her. He used to make fun of my grandchildren.”

She continued: “That day, we argued and he left the house. He came out with a shotgun in his hand and he kept grumbling so I told him to leave if he wants to. He left and I remained at home.”

She said that, after he left, she had called his brother and told him keep an eye on him because he’s armed. She also called Ciantar five times.

“He later called me and said: ‘I killed them. Go tell the police that I killed him. I didn’t kill you so I can see you suffer’.”

In a broken voice, Mifsud said: “I was crying and shaking. I called Toni and Dennis, but they didn’t answer me. Then I called my daughter, Evelyn, and she immediately left work.”

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb asked why she stayed in the relationship with him. “I always tried to hold on, hoping that he would improve, but nothing ever changed.”

Franco Debono argued that Ciantar was actually the victim of the arguments and that Toni and Dennis had purposely removed the bird trap he had set up out of spite and tried to kick him out.

Debono asked if Dennis and Anthony or their family members ever complained about Ciantar. “Never,” she replied. Debono snapped: “So you expect me to believe that Carmelo complained all the time and they never mentioned him?”.

During cross-examination she focused on the fact that Ciantar had an extreme hatred for Kelly, her granddaughter. On one particular occasion, he told her: “I hope she gets cancer.” The witness believed that his hatred stemmed from the fact that once, Kelly came to the house and overheard him arguing with her. In response, Kelly said something to him, and he took it personally.

Debono said that, on the day of the murders, they had allegedly argued over €150. He had given the money to her to pay the bills and she wanted to give it back to him, but they refused.

She further revealed that he constantly argued with her because she used to go out and take too long. “I used to hang out with my friends but he would accuse me of going to the casino.”

Debono asked her: “Do you deny kicking him out of the house that day, when you told him to leave if he wants to?”

She replied in the negative. “That day, he began insulting Kelly and we hadn’t even gotten up yet. I was fed up,” she said.

Parte civile lawyer Mario Mifsud suggested that the family may have been unhappy with Ciantar, as they did not want him to take their father’s place.

He noted that their resentment towards Ciantar was not a conflict born of spite, but rather simply ignoring each other, which was a natural reaction to not wanting someone to replace a parent.

After Agnes Mifsud’s testimony was over, Magistrate Astrid May Grima declared that there was enough prima facie evidence for Carmelo Ciantar to face proceedings.

The defence did not contest it however they requested that an independent psychiatrist is appointed to properly evaluate the mental state of Ciantar.

Franco Debono yelled that it is unacceptable that an accused person who threatened to take his life was not properly examined. He requested that the appointed practitioner examines his state from the day of his arrest up until today.

The prosecution objected, claiming that the defence wanted to plead insanity, but the defence stronly denied that claim. The court upheld the defence’s request and appointed an independent psychiatrist to carry out examinations regarding the mental state of Ciantar.

The case against Ciantar will continue on 16 September at 12pm.

AG lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted, assisted by Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud, David Chetcuti Dimech appeared for the victims’ families.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is presiding over the case.