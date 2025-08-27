Magistrate hands down suspended sentence after pizzaioli make peace

A workplace clash between two pizzaioli has ended with a suspended sentence after one of them admitted to injuring his colleague during a dispute.

Dario D’Aparo, 35, an Italian national living in St Julian’s, was arraigned earlier this month accused of threatening and assaulting a co-worker while the pair were preparing pizzas. He had first denied the charges when brought to court on 8 August, but later changed his plea to guilty after the victim took the stand and offered forgiveness.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Leonard Caruana sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years. The court remarked that D’Aparo’s criminal record was “not alarming” and highlighted his show of remorse, making a custodial term unnecessary.

The court also refrained from issuing a restraining order, noting the reconciliation between the two men.

The case was led by Attorney General lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti together with Inspector Warren Galea. Defence was provided by legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja.