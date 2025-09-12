Judge urges harsher penalties in domestic violence cases

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera has urged the judiciary to adopt tougher punishments for those convicted of domestic violence.

On 4 September, she rejected the appeal of a man convicted of domestic violence against his partner in July 2023. The man had been fined €5,000 after being found guilty by the Court of Magistrates. He was found guilty of insulting and threatening the woman, and also of doing so through the use of electronic devices.

The incident occurred while the parties were discussing access arrangements for their minor daughter, who was living with the mother.

In his attempt to overturn the earlier ruling, the man argued that their relationship had since improved and that he had sought the help he needed.

However, Scerri Herrera highlighted the fact that the man had phoned the woman four times, insulting and offending her in the presence of their daughter. The judge also noted that she had listened to recordings in which the young girl could be heard crying and calling for her mother, clearly distressed.

In one recording, the man was heard saying “I will break or your teeth” alongside other offensive remarks. The judge remarked that this all took place in the presence of the child, while she was under the man’s care.

The judge described the man’s behaviour as wholly unacceptable, stressing that no form of domestic violence is to be tolerated. “Such conduct has no place in our society and the court will show no leniency towards those who inflict this kind of long-lasting trauma on victims.”

Scerri Herrera continued saying that it is about time that the courts begin considering much harsher penalties in domestic violence cases. “The court is sending clear message that individuals in our society are expected to behave respectfully at all times and cannot resort to violence as a way of intimidating or weakening their partner”, the Judge remarked.