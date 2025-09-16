Rabat murders: Priest recalls anguish of victims’ relatives

The compilation of evidence against Carmelo Ciantar, accused of the Baħrija double murder, continued on Tuesday with testimony from experts, police officers, and a priest who was nearby on the day of the killings.

Robert Musumeci, appearing as a court expert, presented a technical survey of the site where Anthony Agius and Dennis Mifsud were killed. His report included photographs, a block plan of the scene, and a diagram showing where the cars were found. He explained that Mifsud was discovered dead inside a Toyota, while Agius was lying on the ground nearby. Investigators also noted smoke coming from a nearby room.

Medical doctor Anthony Zahra was called to testify, but proceedings were suspended after the defence objected that his autopsy reports were incomplete.

Fr Joseph Abela testified that on 29 July, an elderly woman alerted him that someone was lying on the ground outside the church. When he stepped outside, he saw smoke rising from a field room and a white van parked nearby, while bystanders shouted: “He killed them!”

The priest said his instinct was to approach to administer the last rites, but police stopped him, warning it was an active crime scene. He stressed that he never saw the bodies himself.

Later, Magistrate Joe Mifsud asked whether he had seen a sheet covering one of the victims, but Fr Abela said he could not confirm. He recalled instead seeing five distressed women seated on a bench near the church, whom he assumed were relatives of the victims. Their visible anguish, he said, left a lasting impression.

The priest confirmed that the church had nine outdoor security cameras but none inside. After the incident, he returned to the sacristy, had a coffee, and celebrated Mass despite the tense atmosphere outside.

Sergeant Joseph Gatt confirmed that two men were found dead at the scene.

Inspector Gary Scerri of the homicide unit testified that Ciantar was later arrested in the Pama shopping village car park. While on the phone at the time, he immediately confessed, telling officers: “I shot him in the head, then I shot the other while he was standing.”

Scerri said Ciantar admitted he had planned to kill himself afterwards. Police found a firearm with three live rounds in his van, along with diesel and a lighter. Ciantar said the lighter was normally used for burning crops but admitted starting the fire inside the room near the victims.

Inspector Cheyenne Mangion confirmed that both victims’ ID cards were found cut in half at the scene. She said Ciantar’s daughter, Kelly Agius, had called him after the killings, during which he confessed. His partner, Agnes Mifsud, also told police that Ciantar “does harm” to the family and described their relationship as turbulent.

During interrogation, Ciantar admitted responsibility, telling police: “I did it, the big mistake. You don’t have to kill someone.” He said he forgave Mifsud but not Agius, against whom he bore a grudge. He claimed he acted in the heat of the moment and only felt remorse two hours later.

He told investigators he had covered Mifsud with a sheet but not Agius, and said he would apologise to Mifsud but not to Agius. He added that had police not intervened, he would have killed himself in the Pama car park, even in front of children, remarking: “They would forget.”

The firearm was later recovered fully loaded from his van.

The case continues on 21 October.

Attorney General lawyer Anthony Vella is leading the prosecution, assisted by Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused, while lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud and David Chetcuti Dimech represented the victims’ families.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is presiding.