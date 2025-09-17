Farmer given suspended jail term over Għargħur field assault

A long-running quarrel between two neighbouring field owners in Għargħur escalated into violence, leaving one man with facial injuries and the other facing criminal charges.

On Tuesday, a 53-year-old man from St. Julian’s admitted to assaulting his neighbour during an altercation on 8 September. The court heard how the dispute turned physical, with the accused inflicting grievous harm.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, also admitted to damaging his neighbour’s property and threatening and insulting him.

In handing down the judgment, the court imposed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years, together with a three-year treatment order. A two-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim.

The accused was further ordered to compensate the victim with €1,849.10 in damages.

AG lawyers Valentina Cassar and Miguel Taliana prosecuted with Inspector Ylenia Maria Xerri. Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca represented the accused, while lawyer Pawlu Lia appeared on behalf of the victim.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.