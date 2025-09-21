menu

Elderly pedestrian grievously hurt after being struck by car

Police say that the woman, who is a Valletta resident, was taken to hospital at about 8:30am on Sunday

matthew_farrugia
21 September 2025, 4:58pm
by Matthew Farrugia
A 77-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Pieta.

Police said that the woman, who is a Valletta resident, was taken to hospital at about 8:30am on Sunday.

Preliminary studies suggest that the woman was struck by a Hynudai I10 that was driven by a 75-year-old man who lives in Sliema.

The victim was aided by a medical team before she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

