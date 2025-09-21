Elderly pedestrian grievously hurt after being struck by car

A 77-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Pieta.

Police said that the woman, who is a Valletta resident, was taken to hospital at about 8:30am on Sunday.

Preliminary studies suggest that the woman was struck by a Hynudai I10 that was driven by a 75-year-old man who lives in Sliema.

The victim was aided by a medical team before she was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.