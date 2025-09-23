21-year-old caught driving without licence twice

A 21-year-old man residing in Marsa was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with driving without a licence and without a valid insurance cover on two separate occasions.

Lee Formosa was also charged with breaching two separate sets of bail conditions, one imposed in June 2023 and one imposed in December of last year. He was also charged with recidivism.

Inspector James Mallia explained that Formosa was initially stopped in August in Floriana for driving without a licence, but he was not arrested at that time. However, on 22 September, Mallia was informed that LESA officers had stopped Formosa for using his mobile phone while driving. He was then taken to police headquarters and subsequently arraigned.

The court declared the arrest valid.

He denied the charges.

Bail was not requested at this stage, and he was remanded in custody.

Inspectors James Mallia, Cheyenne Mangion, and Rachel Aquilina prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for Formosa. Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.