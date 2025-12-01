Paceville tops drug-related arrests in 2024 and 2025

The nightlife hub of St Julian’s and Paceville recorded the highest number of drug-related arrests in both 2024 and 2025, according to figures tabled in Parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Responding to questions from Opposition MP Graziella Galea, Camilleri provided a breakdown of the three localities with the most arrests for drug dealing in each year.

In 2025, St Julian’s/Paceville saw 45 people arrested for drug dealing, more than double the number recorded the previous year. Gżira followed with 20 arrests, while Marsa registered 12.

The 2024 figures similarly placed St Julian’s/Paceville at the top, with 24 arrests. St Paul’s Bay recorded 15 arrests, and Marsa ranked third with 11.