Gaming employee jailed for rerouting €13,000 in company funds to personal Revolut account

A former gaming employee, Jonathan James Borg, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of diverting more than €13,000 in company funds to his personal Revolut account.

The 44-year-old, who worked as a finance and reconciliations consultant, was convicted by the court of aggravated theft, fraud, unauthorised computer access, and money laundering.

The court also ordered the confiscation of €10,000 in deposits and €75,000 in personal guarantees, both to be forfeited to the government. The court also ruled that the €13,000 misappropriated be paid to the government.

The case dates back to 2019, when the company he worked for noticed that a portion of its client payments had not arrived in its accounts. An internal check revealed that deposits had instead been sent to a Revolut account belonging to the former employee, who had left the firm a few months earlier.

Although his employment had been terminated, his access credentials to the client payment platform had remained active. Investigators found that he had logged into the system which he had access to, changed the company’s bank details, and replaced them with his own Revolut IBAN.

Between May and June 2019, over €13,000 in client commissions were transferred to his account and later withdrawn in cash from ATMs. The missing funds were first noticed when partial payments were received on two invoices, prompting an internal audit that led to the discovery of the diverted transactions.

During questioning, the man admitted recognising some of the transactions but denied others. However, inspectors Doriette Cuschieri and Joseph Xerri testified that he was the sole user of the Revolut account and had never filed any reports of unauthorised access.

The court heard that the manipulation of account details was carried out after his dismissal, exploiting the delay in revoking his access.

The court said the acts were “calculated and deliberate,” describing them as a serious breach of trust by an employee who used his position to gain illicitly.

Apart from the prison term and financial confiscations, he was permanently interdicted from engaging in any commercial activity and temporarily barred from holding public office for five years after completing his sentence.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Doriette Cuschieri and Joseph Xerri.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli appeared as parte civile, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ezekiel Psaila. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the case.