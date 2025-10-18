PN opens administrative general council at Dar Ċentrali

The Nationalist Party opened its administrative general council at Dar Ċentrali on Friday night under the slogan ‘This is the moment’ (‘Dan hu l-mument’).

In his closing address of the first session, PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione said the slogan, originally conceived as Alex Borg’s leadership campaign message, has since evolved into the central message of the entire party, and is now resonating more widely with the Maltese and Gozitan people.

Perici Calascione spoke about three defining moments in the party’s history that continue to shape its identity and mission: the Black Monday attacks of 1979, the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the appointment of new PN leader Alex Borg, who he said is ushering in “new hope for our country”.

He said the PN today stands for leadership grounded in reconciliation, seriousness and principle, and that its mission is to renew people’s hope.

“The Maltese and Gozitans want peace of mind, respect, and dignity at every stage of their lives,” he said. “They long for a country that once again places justice, the environment, and the family at its heart.”

Calling for unity and courage, Perici Calascione urged party members to ensure that “this moment for the party becomes a moment for the entire nation, one that restores the trust and dignity Malta and Gozo deserve.”

The session was opened by general council president Mark Anthony Sammut, followed by the reading of the previous Council’s minutes by the organisational executive secretary. The council, held under the theme “Malta Żagħżugħa”, heard interventions from several speakers, including MPs Ivan Castillo, Stanley Zammit, Ivan Bartolo, Graziella Galea, Jerome Caruana Cilia, and George Vital Zammit, as well as Michael Piccinino, Ċensu Galea, Ylenia Montfort, Thomas De Martino, Dione Borg, and Lara Marie Agius.

During the session, PN Secretary General Charles Bonello presented a motion containing the administrative report on the party’s activities over the past year, which will be approved by the council.

Eighteen representatives elected across four lists

Elections were also held to select 18 general council representatives to sit on the PN executive committee, with 34 candidates contesting for these positions.

On the men's list, the elected candidates are David Borg, Michael Piccinino, Joseph Grech, David Bonello, Mario Rosso and Mauro Miceli. The elected candidates from the women's list are Veronica Perici Calascione, Lisa Spiteri, Michela Dalli, Cynthia Galea, Marisa Vella Fonde and Marthese Cassar.

The four elected candidates on the youth list were Nicole Zammit, Michela Caruana, Karen Scerri and Nikolai Vella. On the Gozo list, the two elected candidates were Beppe Galea and William Vella.

The PN general council continues on Sunday morning at 9:30am, concluding with a keynote address by PN Leader Alex Borg.