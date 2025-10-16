Teen spared jail over sexual activity with 14-year-old girl

A 17-year-old Syrian national has been spared jail after admitting to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl, with whom he has a child.

The youth appeared before the Juvenile Court and was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a person under sixteen, corrupting a minor, and causing the girl to fear violence.

The incidents took place in Birkirkara and other areas in June 2023, when the boy was still a minor himself. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, with the court noting his cooperation and clean criminal record.

The court observed that the pair had been in an intimate relationship and that the offences fell within the legal definition of domestic violence, given the existence of a romantic connection between them.

In delivering sentence, the court said that a custodial punishment would not serve justice in this case and opted instead for a community service order of 80 hours.

The magistrate said the order would help the youth “give something back to society while learning from his mistakes.”

The court also imposed a one-year protection order in favour of the victim and her family, warning that any breach could result in harsher punishment.

The prosecution’s request for a treatment order was denied after the court found no evidence that the offender suffered from any addiction or behavioural condition.

The young offender will be supervised by a probation officer, who is to submit progress reports every three months to the court.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.