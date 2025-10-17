Pilots' union withdraws industrial action directives

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) has withdrawn its directives against KM Malta Airlines that have been in place since last July.

In a statement on Friday, ALPA said that during an extraordinary general meeting held on Wednesday, its members unanimously voted to withdraw the directives.

The directives were launched after an apparent breakdown in communication between the airline and union members’ safety. Among the issues raised was the method by which a pilot can lose their licence when disciplinary action is brought against them.

Earlier this week, ALPA also filed a judicial protest against the national airline, accusing it of breaching safety regulations and violating workers’ rights. In its judicial protest, ALPA said that the airline’s management refused to engage with the union unless their directives were withdrawn.

“ALPA Malta has consistently sought to address disputes concerning contractual inconsistencies, conditions threatening pilots’ livelihoods, recruitment practices undermining career progression and flight safety, and the company’s continued failure to engage in genuine collective bargaining, as required under EU law,” the union said on Friday.

ALPA stated that the withdrawal of directives is meant to provide space for dialogue between its members and government.