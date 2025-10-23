Man handed suspended sentence for assaulting police officers

A 38-year-old man from Żurrieq has been handed an 18-month suspended sentence and fined €4,000 after admitting to threatening, insulting, and using violence against four police officers during an incident in June.

Glen Bundy was charged with multiple offences, including assaulting and resisting public officers, disobeying police orders, causing disturbance, and making threats both in person and electronically against a sergeant and two officers.

The incident occurred between midnight and 4am on 7 June 2024 in Żurrieq. Bundy had reportedly become aggressive towards the officers, using threats and offensive language, and later sent them threatening messages through electronic communication.

He was further accused of obstructing the officers in the execution of their duties and acting in a manner that caused them harassment or alarm.

During the sitting, the court was informed that the prosecution had withdrawn one of the charges related to recidivism. Bundy pleaded guilty to all remaining charges.

In delivering judgment, the court noted Bundy’s early admission and cooperation with the authorities. Taking into account the totality of the offences and his personal circumstances, the court sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years, and imposed a €4,000 fine payable within three years.

The magistrate also placed Bundy under a treatment order for three years, directing that he receive psychiatric, psychological and therapeutic support as recommended by probation officers and medical professionals.

Additionally, the court upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the victims, and bound Bundy with a personal guarantee of €2,000 for one year, prohibiting him from approaching, harassing or insulting the officers..

Police inspectors James Mallia and Wayne Bonello prosecuted. Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the sitting.