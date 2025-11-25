menu

Woman accused of stealing wallet from parked car

She initially pleaded guilty but withdrew her plea after she was informed of the consequences of her decision

25 November 2025, 3:30pm
by Maya Galea
A 38-year-old woman from Qormi, Julie Galdes, was remanded in custody after being accused of stealing a wallet from a parked car.

Galdes was accused of theft, committing an offence during the period of a suspended sentence and recidivism.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred when the victim had left his car window slightly open while dropping his son off at school.

The wallet contained €300.

Galdes initially entered a guilty plea but later withdrew it after being cautioned about the legal implications of her plea.

No request for bail was made.

The case was heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The Attorney General’s office was represented by lawyer Miguel Taliana, assisted by Inspector John Sammut, while lawyer Maria Karlsson represented the accused.

