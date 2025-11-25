Malita Investments executive chair tenders resignation

The executive chair of Malita Investments plc, Johan Farrugia has handed in his resignation.

Malita is a publicly listed company that manages major government property projects, and falls under the remit of Housing Minister Roderick Galdes.

According to the Times of Malta, it is not yet known whether Farrugia’s resignation was accepted by Galdes, as he is believed to have resigned on Monday. Farrugia was appointed executive chair last April.

Earlier this month, Malita admitted that it is facing "certain liquidity constraints," after it came under fire over the suspension of works at a social housing site in Ħal Farruġ. "The Board has commenced discussions with key stakeholders, including the Housing Authority and relevant government entities, regarding the future direction of the Affordable Housing Project. These discussions are ongoing and no decisions have been finalised," the company had stated.

On Tuesday, in response to coverage surrounding Malita, former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi publicly stated that her removal as Malita’s chairperson in 2024 came shortly after an argument with Galdes.

Mizzi said that she was removed from her position a few weeks after a meeting at Galdes’s office during which she challenged what she described as his “interference in the workings of a plc” and his close contact with contractors engaged by the company.

Government owns 82% of Malita Investments, and the company has recently been the subject of criticism after a number of contractors pursued legal action to make Malita pay its dues.