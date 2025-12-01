Elderly man hospitalised in Paola traffic accident

An 80-year-old man from Paola was taken to Mater Dei Hospital around midday on Thursday after he was injured in a traffic accident in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar, Paola.

Initial police investigations found that the man was hit by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 28-year-old man from Żejtun.

The victim was given medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.