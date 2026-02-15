Driver, four passengers hospitalised after Coast Road crash
The driver was driving a BMW when he lost control and crashed into a bus stop
Four people have been hospitalised after a car lost control in the Coast Road and crashed into a bus stop.
Police said that the accident happened at around 12:20pm and that the car involved was a BMW.
The car was driven by a 58-year-old man from St Paul's Bay and his passengers were a man and two women.
All passengers were hospitalised after the crash, as their conditions are still unknown.