Former policeman confirms not guilty plea in rape case

Police officer allegedly raped colleague at Msida police station and sexually assaulted another female officer in a patrol car

matthew_agius
21 March 2018, 1:58pm
by Matthew Agius
The former police officer (head covered with a jacket) being escorted to court to face rape charges
The former police officer (head covered with a jacket) being escorted to court to face rape charges

The former policeman who stands charged with raping one female officer at the police station where they were both worked and sexually assaulting another in a patrol car, has confirmed his not guilty plea this morning.

The criminal acts allegedly happened in the months leading up to 8 March this year. The officer was charged in court on Tuesday after the two women filed internal police reports on their ordeal.

Lawyers for the 27-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a court order, had yesterday informed the court that the man was considering changing his not guilty plea to an admission.

However, when the case was called this morning, defence lawyer Alfred Abela informed Magistrate Monica Vella that the accused was “not prepared to admit the charges at this stage” and was sticking to his initial declaration before the courts.

The court therefore will now send the acts of the case to the registrar of courts so as to be assigned by rota to another magistrate who will preside over the compilation of evidence.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Mark Mercieca are prosecuting. Lawyer Alfred Abela is defence counsel, together with Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia. Lara Dimitriyevic is appearing for the victims.

