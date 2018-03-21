Man charged after Qormi drug raid

matthew_agius
21 March 2018, 2:12pm
by Matthew Agius
One of the ten persons arrested during the weekend in connection with the discovery of cocaine in a Qormi garage has been charged with drug trafficking.

Clive Agius, 32, from Floriana was also charged with failing to turn up for an appointment at Police HQ in Floriana as he had been required to do under the conditions of his police bail.

Agius was further accused of possession of cocaine and heroin, breaching bail conditions, committing an offence whilst under a probation order and recidivism.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was requested. Prosecuting inspector Frank Anthony Tabone objected to the man’s release on the grounds of his untrustworthiness.

The court, presided by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, turned down the request for bail and ordered the man to be remanded in custody.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid to the accused.

Man charged after Qormi drug raid
Man charged after Qormi drug raid
