Updated | Man seriously injured in three-storey fall in Valletta

A man was seriously injured after falling the height of around three storeys while working at a construction site at Heritage Malta's project MUŻA this morning at around 10am.

A medical team assisted the victim,who fell in Merchant Street, Valletta. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Heritage Malta released a statement saying that the man, who is foreign, fell while working at Auberge D'Italie, for an upcoming project, MUŻA.

MUŻA is Malta’s new museum of art and flagship project for Valletta’s European Capital City of Culture Title in 2018. The project is a national-community art museum, the first of its kind, being developed in a historic site within the Capital City of Valletta; a UNESCO World Heritage Site built as a city-fortress.

Heritage Malta said they were closely monitoring the situation.

A police investigation is ongoing.