Bernard Grech on whirlwind tour of PN clubs says people believe in change

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech stressed the importance of contact with the grassroots as he encouraged people to continue showing their support for the party.

Grech was speaking during a short interview he gave in Żejtun on Sunday morning as part of a fundraising tour across various towns and villages.

“Everyone is realising that the Labour Party is doing everything to try to break the party’s morale and undermine the work of the Nationalist Party,” Grech said, adding the PL was doing so because it had “big internal problems and had lost its social soul”.

The PN’s fund raising marathon, which aims to collect donations to fund its political activity, is travelling from locality to locality, apart from being broadcast on the party TV station.

Grech stressed the importance of small contributions from members of the public. He added that visits like these are about more than just raising money, they are also about listening to people’s needs and sharing the party’s message.

Grech highlighted some of the PN’s key proposals, including a recent pledge to remove tax from the first €10,000 of part-time and overtime income. He said the idea was well received by the public and showed how the PN was focused on quality-of-life issues.

“This very week, we even announced that our councillors within the councils will be presenting a motion asking for carrying capacity studies to be carried out,” he said, referring to the need for local development studies.

He explained that such measures would help protect communities from overdevelopment and ensure planning puts people’s wellbeing first.