PN and PL go head-to-head in fundraising marathons

The Labour Party and the Nationalist Party are calling on their supporters to donate money in fundraising marathons being held on Sunday.

The Labour Party is celebrating 30 years since the opening of its Hamrun headquarters under then leader Alfred Sant, with an open day and fundraising marathon.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party down in Pietà is holding its own fundraising marathon, which kicked off in the morning with a whirlwind tour of party clubs by Bernard Grech.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the PL had taken note of what the public told them a year ago in the European election and is now moving forward with “more courage, energy, and focus on people’s needs”.

During the launch of the PL’s fundraising marathon, Abela reflected on the public’s expectations over the past year. He said the people had sent many clear messages, the first being their renewed trust in the Labour Party to remain in government.

He noted that this trust also came with a call for change. The public wanted the party to be stronger, more efficient, and more in touch with its needs. Abela stressed the importance of working harder, showing greater energy, and pushing forward with bold and ambitious reforms.

He said fear had to be put aside in favour of courage and determination.

Closing his speech, the prime minister reassured supporters that all these signals from the public had been received and taken seriously.

Meanwhile, at its headquarters just down the road from the PL, the Nationalist Party kicked off its TV marathon in the afternoon with speeches from Secretary-general Charles Bonello and Treasurer Veronica Perici Calascione.

They called on the public to support the party’s work and its media, saying the marathon is an opportunity for those who want change in the country’s leadership to show their support through donations.

They also thanked the party’s workers and volunteers for their continued support and dedication.

The party also invited the public to visit the PN headquarters.



