A pillar of our future
The people of Malta deserve access to the best possible infrastructure. And they deserve energy that is stable, affordable and clean
Malta is moving forward with determination. With every project we work on, we are building a future that is more resilient and therefore better prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow. The signing of the contract for the manufacturing and installation of Malta’s second subsea cable with Nexans is a technical milestone and a powerful expression of our national vision, when considered with other major projects in the energy sector.
Our vision is of a modern, resilient Malta. A country that empowers its people to realise their aspirations. A country that continues to be attractive for investment and is fully equipped to thrive in a fast-changing global environment.
To deliver our vision we must continue to invest in critical infrastructure. Projects that lay the foundations for tomorrow’s security, growth, and environmental responsibility. The energy sector, central to every aspect of national life, is no exception.
The second interconnector is an important component in Malta’s long-term energy plan as it strengthens our capacity to ensure a reliable supply of electricity while also supporting our country’s transition toward clean sources of energy.
Why is this project so important? First, it enhances energy security. In a world increasingly defined by volatility—from pandemics to geopolitical tensions—we need to continue diversifying our sources. Redundancy in our energy connections means greater resilience. If one source is disrupted, the other sources ensure that we can continue to power our homes, businesses, and hospitals. This peace of mind is invaluable, for our economy and our people.
Secondly, increasing our sources of energy enables greater electrification. Malta is already moving ahead with efforts to electrify key sectors, from land transport to maritime activity—through projects like shore-to-ship power. A second interconnector will enhance our energy supply.
Third, this project also directly supports our climate goals. By enabling the importation of more electricity from renewable sources, the second interconnector helps reduce our carbon footprint. It also strengthens the case for greater domestic renewable energy generation, including offshore solutions, by improving the ability of our electricity grid to manage the intermittency of solar and wind power.
This is how we act on climate change; by implementing systems that deliver results.
This €300 million project has garnered strong support at the European level. It has been recognised as a project of strategic importance, qualifying for funding, and is also supported by the European Investment Bank.
The tendering process attracted serious interest from world-renowned energy players, a sign of growing international confidence in our energy vision. Through an open and competitive process, we are now partnering with an international company with a strong track record in delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.
But a good plan is only as valuable as its implementation. That is why I am especially pleased with the pace of this project. The second interconnector is progressing with remarkable efficiency. From seabed studies to detailed engineering, from tendering to permitting in both Malta and Italy, the pieces are falling into place with precision and purpose.
The contract we signed is the largest in the project, but it is just one of six major components. Work on other parts is already underway. In fact, we expect this second interconnector to be completed by 2026.
The people of Malta deserve access to the best possible infrastructure. And they deserve energy that is stable, affordable and clean.
This signing is a major step. It is a pledge to the Maltese people that we will not settle for the status quo. Ultimately, we are delivering a project that transcends borders and generations. One that fortifies Malta’s future; economically, socially, and environmentally. This is how we turn our national vision into reality.