Strengthening Malta’s cannabis reform through responsible regulation
We cannot turn a blind eye to residents who are being adversely affected by cannabis emissions, otherwise that would be politically irresponsible and socially unjust
When Malta boldly embarked on cannabis reform in 2021, it was hailed as a progressive step towards a just, evidence-based, and harm-reducing policy. The reform marked a shift from a punitive approach to a more human-centred policy. Since its establishment, the Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis has grown and spearheaded reforms to ensure that our legal framework continues to protect communities, enforce responsibility, and remain aligned with public health goals.
Recently, parliament passed a number of legislative amendments, aimed at strengthening Malta’s bold vision on cannabis reform. A crucial objective of these reforms is to strengthen and clarify the legal framework governing cannabis-related substances, in line with evolving scientific evidence and European legal developments. In particular, the refined definition of cannabis within the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance aims to better distinguish between non-psychoactive, natural compounds such as CBD and synthetic or semi-synthetic cannabinoids, some of which have raised serious public health concerns, including reports of emergency hospital admissions.
By explicitly addressing these substances within the legal framework, Malta continues to adopt a precautionary and health-focused approach, while aligning its legislation with important rulings such as the Kannavape judgment and the decision of the Conseil d’État in France. This ensures our laws remain responsive, clear, and effective in protecting both consumers and the integrity of the reform.
Another key amendment being introduced addresses a reality too often experienced but until now, insufficiently regulated—the nuisance caused by cannabis emissions in private residences, particularly in shared buildings and condominiums.
This is not a novel concept, but a reflection of a long-established principle in Maltese and European law—the right to enjoy one’s private property is not absolute. It is a qualified right that must coexist with the rights of others to live in peace and dignity. We cannot turn a blind eye to residents who are being adversely affected by cannabis emissions, otherwise that would be politically irresponsible and socially unjust.
While some may argue that enforcement in such matters is complex, we must be clear—without goodwill and a functioning framework, anything can be labelled unenforceable. Leadership means not shying away from challenges, but rather addressing them head-on with measured, workable solutions. In this context, the introduction of clear responsibilities—such as encouraging the use of air filtration systems—provides a pragmatic and proportionate solution that carefully balances the rights of individuals to make use of their private space with the legitimate expectations of third parties to enjoy their home environment in peace.
This is how effective governance works. It responds to people’s lived experiences, reinforcing legal clarity, and building a system where rights and responsibilities go hand in hand.
Licensed Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations remain a cornerstone of Malta’s cannabis reform, offering a regulated, community-based alternative to the illicit market. The amendments reinforce this aspect of the reform and ensure that the legal framework continues to safeguard minors and uphold public confidence. Shifting the jurisdiction for serious offences to the Court of Magistrates reflects a proactive, not punitive, approach—one that anticipates potential legal gaps in the current framework and seeks to uphold constitutional safeguards. These measures affirm the government’s ongoing commitment to a responsible, balanced, and health-driven reform.
Taken together, these reforms show a government willing to listen, learn, and lead. Malta’s cannabis reform was never about liberalism for its own sake; it was about justice, dignity, and public health. The proposed amendments ensure that this vision remains intact, while also adapting to the realities on the ground. Responsible reform demands both courage and correction, and that is exactly what this legislative package delivers.
