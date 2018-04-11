Man charged with thefts from petrol stations

The second member of an alleged criminal double act who targeted petrol stations has been arraigned this morning.

Lineker David Micallef, 30, was arraigned on three counts of aggravated theft from two petrol stations in March, failing to obey police orders, dangerous driving, slightly injuring a police officer, possession of heroin, failing to obey bail conditions and relapsing.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Roderick Spiteri explained to magistrate Grazio Mercieca that Micallef’s girlfriend and accomplice, Ellie Briffa, had been arraigned for the crimes some days ago, but Micallef was charged today after being discharged from hospital.

The pair, who had been on bail for other offences, fled from a police station where they signed a bail book after they were informed that they were going to be re-arrested for the fuel thefts. They were recaptured after spending a week on the run.

Bail was not requested. Defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila asked that the accused be placed on a drug rehabilitation programme. The court acceded to the request.