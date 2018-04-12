VGH case delayed after lawyer no-show

The case filed by the leader of the Opposition for the annulment of a €2bn contract given by Government to Vitals Global Healthcare had to be postponed today after VGH’s lawyer failed to turn up.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia had filed the court case against the government and Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) asking for the contract to be cancelled and the three hospitals to be returned to the public.

The case was filed against the Prime Minister, Vitals Global Healthcare, the Attorney General, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks Limited and the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Lands Authority and will be heard by judge Silvio Meli.

But when the case was called this morning, VGH’s lawyer David Meli was nowhere to be seen. The court was told that other parties, who were all present, had known about the date of the sitting for weeks.

Judge Silvio Meli had to put the case off for next month.