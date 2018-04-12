menu

VGH case delayed after lawyer no-show

Vitals Global Healthcare's lawyer failed to turn up to court today, delaying the Opposition leader's court case against the government and VGH 

matthew_agius
12 April 2018, 1:40pm
by Matthew Agius

The case filed by the leader of the Opposition for the annulment of a €2bn contract given by Government to Vitals Global Healthcare had to be postponed today after VGH’s lawyer failed to turn up.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia had filed the court case against the government and Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) asking for the contract to be cancelled and the three hospitals to be returned to the public.

The case was filed against the Prime Minister, Vitals Global Healthcare, the Attorney General, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks Limited and the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Lands Authority and will be heard by judge Silvio Meli.

But when the case was called this morning, VGH’s lawyer David Meli was nowhere to be seen. The court was told that other parties, who were all present, had known about the date of the sitting for weeks.

Judge Silvio Meli had to put the case off for next month.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Inmate bites prison officers upon being told he would be repatriated
Court & Police

Inmate bites prison officers upon being told he would be repatriated
Matthew Agius
VGH case delayed after lawyer no-show
Court & Police

VGH case delayed after lawyer no-show
Matthew Agius
Ex-Notary gets suspended sentence for misappropriation
Court & Police

Ex-Notary gets suspended sentence for misappropriation
Matthew Agius
Burglars severely punished for break-in
Court & Police

Burglars severely punished for break-in
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe