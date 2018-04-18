Gharghur shooting suspect released on bail

menu

matthew_agius
18 April 2018, 6:02pm
by Matthew Agius
A man accused of shooting a relative in the shoulder during a family dispute has been released on bail.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri told the court that the victim was lightly injured and taken to hospital.

Azzopardi had fled the scene but was picked up by police from the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The shooting allegedly happened following an argument between family members at a farmhouse in the locality.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.

The court upheld the request.

 

