Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing

An early admission of guilt has seen two men handed light sentences for trafficking cocaine by sharing.

Alan Micallef, 35, from Birkirkara and Gordon Grech, 41, from Qormi were arrested on 16 March at a garage in Qormi with illegal drugs in their possession.

Both were charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine in circumstances which denoted it was not for their personal use. Micallef was also charged with possession of cannabis, whilst Grech alone was accused of recidivism.

Both accused told magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that they were drug users and admitted that they had bought the drugs with the intention of sharing it between them.

The court was told how Micallef had cooperated with the police and had admitted immediately. He was conditionally discharged for 24 months and fined €850.

Grech had likewise cooperated with the police and filed an early guilty plea, but in view of his previous convictions, was placed on probation for 30 months and fined €750.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel to the two men.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted.