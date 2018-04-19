menu

Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing

Alan Micallef, 35, and Gordon Grech, 41, were charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine

matthew_agius
19 April 2018, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius

An early admission of guilt has seen two men handed light sentences for trafficking cocaine by sharing.

Alan Micallef, 35, from Birkirkara and Gordon Grech, 41, from Qormi were arrested on 16 March at a garage in Qormi with illegal drugs in their possession.

Both were charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine in circumstances which denoted it was not for their personal use. Micallef was also charged with possession of cannabis, whilst Grech alone was accused of recidivism.

Both accused told magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that they were drug users and admitted that they had bought the drugs with the intention of sharing it between them.

The court was told how Micallef had cooperated with the police and had admitted immediately. He was conditionally discharged for 24 months and fined €850.

Grech had likewise cooperated with the police and filed an early guilty plea, but in view of his previous convictions, was placed on probation for 30 months and fined €750.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel to the two men.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Court & Police

One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Matthew Agius
Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Court & Police

Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Matthew Agius
Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Court & Police

Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Kurt Sansone
Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
Court & Police

Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe